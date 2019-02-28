Home Cities Kochi

A road trip to learn about resilience

Published: 28th February 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Have you ever wanted to go on a road trip with like-minded strangers to experience lives and places, and learn the struggles of the local people. Come March 9, Kochi’s Road Trip Community (RTC) is organising such a trip to the Chendamangalam Weavers’ Society to watch how the weaves are made and learn the life of weavers. 

The participants will also get the opportunity to join in on a chekutty making session in tandom with the women over there. A designer by profession, Lakshmi Menon runs ‘Pure Living’, an organisation dedicated to finding sustainable solutions and creating awareness on green living. Together with sustainable travelpreneur Gopinath Parayil, they created ‘chekutty’ from the weaves of Chendamangalam, which were stained during the floods. “Chekutty is a symbol of the resilience of the people of Kerala and more importantly a life back for the weavers and their family,” say organisers.
The trip will culminate with a traditional Kerala lunch.  

RTC, which was launched on January 29, is a passionately growing community of people who love travelling. Born with the idea of enabling people to discover places, people and experiences, both new and experienced travellers come together, pool for a car and divide expenses for road trips in India. Present in over 14 cities, the community has over 4,000 members. Those interested can visit roadtrippersclub.com.

