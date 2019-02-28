A step, a beat, an art form comes alive

Steena Das By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “My love for chavittu nadakam cannot be expressed in simple terms. For me, it is not an art but a feeling. Chavittu nadakam has to be practised everyday,” says chavittu nadakam director Thampi Payyappilly who has come to the city as part of the multimedia mega show, ‘Samabhavana’.

Travellers cannot pass Gothuruth, a village that is considered as the birthplace of Chavittu Nadakam, in Ernakulam during evening without listening to the buzz of chavittu nadakam practice. People can witness well-defined body movements presented in tune with the rhythmic playback music and complementary percussion. “When the European Opera crossed the borders and reached Kerala it became chavittu nadakam. It is the art form of the working-class people and a relaxing activity for the locals after hours of work. Fishermen, auto drivers, workers involved in construction, welding, stone carving, and cement design gather around in front of the house to practice chavittu nadakam every day,” says Thampi Payyappilly, who hails from Gothuruth.

Due to poverty, he left his studies at the age of fifteen. Later he became an auto driver. However, poverty didn’t let him stop from learning chavittu nadakam. Thampi Payyappilly now has 37 years of experience in the art form. “Our family has been involved with chavittu nadakam for three generations. Thus at the age of 16 in 1980, I started to learn chavittu nadakam officially under Georgekutty Ashan. Within two years, I started performing,” he says.

Citing the time period in which chavittu nadakam was not very popular he says, “During 1980 and 1985, chavittu nadakam was at the verge of extinction, but after the timely intervention of the government to save folk arts, it survived.”

He is also one of the trainers of chavittu nadakam during the Kerala State Kalolsavam. He has trained over 1, 300 students in the state. “Inclusion of chavittu nadakam in the Kalaolsavam helped attracting many young enthusiasts to this field. There will be participants from every 14 districts of the state every year and it is one of the toughest competitions to win,” he says.

According to him, the demand of chavittu nadakam in marriage ceremonies are increasing. “Till date we have performed nine plays in various parts of Ernakulam,” says Thampi Payyappilly.

His favourite script is that of Carelman Charitham. The same was performed at the ‘Samabhavana’ on Tuesday at Central Stadium. Currently, he is a member at Gothuruth Yuvajana Chavittu Nadaka Kala Samithy.