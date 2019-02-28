A striking comeback for the beautiful game

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I assure you, it's much more serious than that' says the Scottish legend Bill Shankly. But for many in India, the right to experience the game is being taken away by the lack of good playgrounds. The same reason has affected the conduct of tournaments across the state as well.

Here is where the Veli Lions Sports Club scripts a different story.

With the introduction of Onnapilly Anthappan Memorial All-Kerala 11s Football Tournament at Veli Ground in Fort Kochi, the club, established in 1975 by a group of youngsters, is on a mission to bring back the frenzy associated with the game.

"It's the renovation of the Veli Ground as part of U-17 World Cup 2017 that made the difference. We organised CC Gold Cup, a 11s tournament featuring teams like Kerala Police, Titanium FC and Keltron FC in 1995. But, the lack of facilities forced us to reduce the event to 7s and 5s. With the support of Kerala Football Association (KFA) and Kochi Corporation, we have relaunched the tournament under a new title," said Joseph Fernandes, member, organising committee.

The knockout tournament organised under floodlights features professional clubs like Gokulam Kerala FC (reserves), FC Kerala, FC Thrissur, Sports Academy Tirur (SAT) along with departmental teams like KSEB, Kerala Police, Central Excise and Cochin Port Trust. Apart from the main event, academy tournaments in U-10 and U-14 are also organised to usher the sport in the region.

However, the lack of proper lighting and sponsorship remains an issue. "The floodlights are not functioning lately. We have made a makeshift arrangement for the tournament and has requested the Kochi Corporation to repair them for future events. Currently, we are organising the tourney with small sponsors and are trying to get title sponsors in the upcoming editions," he said.

Kerala Football Association is also upbeat about the rejuvenation of such local tournaments. "Though we are unable to provide any financial support, KFA is ready to help organisers in arranging teams, facilitating grounds and allocating slots for every tournament," said KFA secretary P Anilkumar.

The tournament that commenced the other day has witnessed FC Kerala ousting Cochin Port Trust (5-1), KSEB defeating GKFC (2-0) and FC Thrissur drubbing Central Excise by 2-0 in quarterfinals so far.