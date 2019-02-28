Kochi struggles as garbage collection grinds to a halt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the shutting down of the waste disposal unit at Brahmapuram after a major fire gutted it, the residents of Kochi are a worried lot. With routine waste clearance and collection having stopped, heaps of waste are getting accumulated in front of several homes, on the roadside and at other public places in many parts in the city, sparking off fears of an outbreak of diseases. As huge piles of waste go unattended, several residents’ associations in the city are searching for alternatives, including segregating biowaste at homes, to tackle the deteriorating situation.

There is no way available to residents to dispose of waste in apartments. It has been two days since waste was collected from these homes and the stench from the piled up garbage is becoming intolerable. “If we had some land, we would have installed a small plant and processed bio waste. Here, we are helpless. We will have to find a solution for disposing the waste and completely depending on the Corporation will not do us any good,” said Geetha Kumari, a resident of Kaloor.

Waste accumulated at the Deshabhimani Junction and (right) at the Kaloor Junction | A Sanesh

More than half of the residents of Kochi are processing organic waste generated in their homes to create compost and biogas. “We have trouble with accumulated plastic waste,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president of the Ernakulam District Residents’ Association Apex Council (EDRACC). “Though they do not emit a stench, such waste is piling up at our homes. We cannot burn them and create environmental pollution. The Kochi Corporation and the government must speed up measures to segregate rising plastic and e-waste,” said Rangadasa.

Meanwhile, George Mathai, president of Adarsh Nagar Residents’ Association, said they will hold meetings with the residents and other associations and will find ways to tackle the present situation.

Alternatives

Abdusamed P T, a resident of Muppathadam in Kadungalloor village near Aluva, had come up earlier with a new technology Direct Foodage Collector (DFC) to collect organic food waste from residents. The food waste collected will be made into a slurry and it will be later converted into manure, which can be supplied to farmers.

“DFC was first introduced in Kadungalloor and was successfully implemented but due to financial constraints, I had to stop it. There was no backing from the Corporation or state government to continue with it. But now with Suchitwa Mission on my side, things might actually work with DFC. “For a minimum amount of R100 waste can be collected from residents,” said Abdusamed.

It is very easy to handle and does not harm the air, soil and groundwater. “Even poultry and abattoir wastes can be disposed in the DFC, and by making it into a slurry, there will not be any stench. Additional revenue can be generated with the sale of the manure generated from the wastes,” he said.