Corporation school students to get colourful campuses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Corporation has laid out an elaborate proposal to revamp Corporation school classrooms to make it more vibrant and colourful. The civic body also has plans to change the infrastructure including furniture to suit the milieu.

In the first phase, the civic body has proposed to carry out the renovation in 15 schools — one school in each zone, at an estimated cost of `95.25 crore.

The proposal made by Chennai Smart City Ltd also includes revamping soft infrastructure of these schools. “We are looking to make the campuses green and also assess the sports needs of the schools to encourage more students to take up sports,” said Corporation sources.

This proposal was selected from the top 27 of 65 proposals by various Smart Cities through the ‘Program to fund Smart City projects through a Challenge Process’. The challenge was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in July 2018, in association with Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

“Once it is officially declared as being in the top 15 proposals and the government sanction comes through, the funding will be done as a collaborative effort,” said an official. While the Chennai Smart City will have to fund around `20 crore from a total of `95 crore, the remaining will be sanctioned as a loan by AFD.

Features planned

● “We have proposed ‘tinkering labs’ where students can experience the practical aspects then and there,” said official.

● Schools that have rooftop space may also get a rooftop garden.

● Honing teaching skills is also part of the plan, in line with the best practices followed across the globe, said officials.