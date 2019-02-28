Home Cities Kochi

Corporation school students to get colourful campuses

The City Corporation has laid out an elaborate proposal to revamp Corporation school classrooms to make it more vibrant and colourful.

Published: 28th February 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Corporation has laid out an elaborate proposal to revamp Corporation school classrooms to make it more vibrant and colourful. The civic body also has plans to change the infrastructure including furniture to suit the milieu.

In the first phase, the civic body has proposed to carry out the renovation in 15 schools — one school in each zone, at an estimated cost of `95.25 crore. 

The proposal made by Chennai Smart City Ltd also includes revamping soft infrastructure of these schools. “We are looking to make the campuses green and also assess the sports needs of the schools to encourage more students to take up sports,” said Corporation sources. 

This proposal was selected from the top 27 of 65 proposals by various Smart Cities through the ‘Program to fund Smart City projects through a Challenge Process’. The challenge was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in July 2018, in association with Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

“Once it is officially declared as being in the top 15 proposals and the government sanction comes through, the funding will be done as a collaborative effort,” said an official. While the Chennai Smart City will have to fund around `20 crore from a  total of `95 crore, the remaining will be sanctioned as a loan by AFD.

Features planned
● “We have proposed ‘tinkering labs’ where students can experience the practical aspects then and there,” said official. 
● Schools that have rooftop space may also get a rooftop garden. 
● Honing teaching skills is also part of the plan, in line with the best practices followed across the globe, said officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp