'Kaval' brings a ray of hope to the dark lives of juvenile offenders

KOCHI: At 16, Ganesh (name changed) was no ordinary schoolboy. When others of his age were occupied with studies, friends, sports and high school crushes, Ganesh had already begun a life of crime. A habitual user of ganja, he had hardcore criminals for company. It took its toll, as the boy stands accused of murder. He had allegedly bludgeoned a man to death with a rock and hid the body in a culvert. His violent behaviour towards his family and others made them shift their house seven times. The future looked bleak.

As a child, Ganesh was no stranger to the dark world of crime. His father had been jailed for petty crimes many a time. A victim of situation and circumstance, he stood at the crossroads, with either the life of a hardened criminal or that of a law-abiding citizen in front of him. That's when Kaval, the state's unique psychological experiment to reform children involved in crimes, took him under its wings.

"When we first approached him, he appeared balanced and talked very normally, unlike other children we dealt with," said Rinson N R, Kaval co-ordinator, Ernakulam district. "It was a case of conduct disorder, and everybody had lost hope in his betterment when he was referred to us by the Juvenile Justice Board. It was a challenge for us to guide him back to life. He was a Class 7 drop-out and was not interested in continuing his studies. Therefore, we had to find out his interests to keep him occupied."

Based on a psychosocial assessment, the Kaval team's intervention helped him regain control. "He is the youngest of four children, and it was his elder brother who helped us find out Ganesh's friends and their activities. Things were at their worst ebb, and he had to be relocated to prevent him from going back to his old gang," said Kavitha P, projector co-ordinator, Kaval.

After a year of the team's intervention, there was a remarkable change. Ganesh is today working as a fisherman and having a daily income of Rs 3000. "With our constant and sustained efforts, we were able to bring about a transformation in him. He has quit drugs and is no longer violent," said Rinson.

Ganesh is just one of many. Kaval, implemented with the support of the Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences has been successful in reforming many children. As per data, 67 per cent of children were out of the mainstream before the intervention. Now this has been reduced to 24.6 per cent. As many as 277 children were employed, 182 children were brought into education, 110 joined vocational training and 47 children have got vocational placement so far.

"The number of juvenile offenders relapsing to a life of crime has been reduced to just 4 per cent compared to the 15 per cent during an earlier study by Butterflies India, a child rights organisation, in 2015. Now, with the launch of the project in 14 districts, we hope to reach out to more crime-prone children," said KK Subair, state nodal officer for the project.