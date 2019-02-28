KCBC circular criticises the Kerala Church Bill

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council issued a circular on their web site on Wednesday criticising the Kerala Church (Properties and Institution) Bill, 2019, inviting public opinion on the draft bill, published by the Kerala law reforms commission. The circular to be read out during the services on Sunday states that the justification in the draft with regard to making the law is confusing and incorrect.

The circular issued by KCBC notes the statement in the draft which states that presently there is no law to handle the property of the Church is wrong. “A system is already in place and the Church property is handled sticking to the civil laws of the country and the laws of the Church. The civil courts or the concerned church authority can be approached in any case of violation regarding the law. The draft bill is prepared based on the false assumption that a new law is necessary to handle the properties of the church in a lawful way,” notes the circular.

The circular adds that KCBC suspects that there could be a dubious agenda behind this bill to transfer the governing of the church properties and institutions from the church authorities to the government. “According to Article 26, it is the members of the religious group that should decide on who should govern the properties of the group. Neither the state nor any outside entities has anything to do with this. If any member of the church is not satisfied with the present system, then he or she should raise it at the concerned avenue within the church,” notes the circular.

It also adds that no faithful or any recognised organisations has demanded such a new law. “Demands expressed by unrecognised or namesake organisation run by a minority is not the general opinion of the laity but that of isolated groups who are unsatisfied within the church. The action of the law reforms commission to come up with a suggestion for a new law based on the demands of such persons is raising various concerns and the intentions behind it are doubtful,” notes the circular.

The circular has been issued jointly by Archbishop M Soosa Pakiam, president KCBC, Bishop Yoohanon Mar Chrysostom, vice president, KCBC and Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt.