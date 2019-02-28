Kochi city turns into a ‘waste’ land

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi city has started stinking with the civic body failing to completely reinstate the garbage waste collection at the Brahmapuram plant, even after four days. Heaps of waste are strewn across every nook and cranny of the city posing a threat to the residents. It was after a fire broke out at Brahmapuram last Friday the Corporation put a temporary stop on transportation of bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste to the plant.

Though the Corporation assured to completely restore the door-to-door waste collection by Wednesday itself, it utterly failed to take the waste leaving the residents in the lurch as they have no space to dump the garbage. Though the Corporation partially resumed the waste collection on Tuesday, they were forced to dump the collected waste in the collection point as the Vadavukodu Puthenkurissu panchayat waved a red flag to transport the waste to the plant.

“Without any warning, they didn’t take the waste on Wednesday. We can keep the plastic waste for several days but how can we keep the food waste for several days? The Corporation alone is responsible for the impasse that emerged due to the fire at the plant,” said Mathew, a resident of Kaloor when Express asked about the waste collection.

“At present, we are not in a position to transport the entire waste collected from the houses to Brahmapuram. The slaughterhouse waste and the market waste have only been transported to Brahmapuram as the local panchayat is staging a protest to transport the waste. We are taking all efforts to resolve the crisis and we hope it will be resolved within a week,” said V K Minimol, former health standing committee chairperson.

Health Standing Committee chairperson assumes charge

Meanwhile, the newly elected LDF standing committee chairperson Prathiba Ansari conducted a visit to the Brahmapuram plant as her first assignment. “At present, the situation at Brahmapuram is under control. If we all work together the crisis can be resolved soon,” said Ansari.