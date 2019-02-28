Home Cities Kochi

Sell it well

A sales presentation is something you will have to do in your startup lifetime, whether you are a CEO or a representative.

Published: 28th February 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 04:26 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A sales presentation is something you will have to do in your startup lifetime, whether you are a CEO or a representative. Make sure you are familiar with these words and phrases when you are caught in such a situation. 

NSA: It's the acronym for Non-Sales-Activity. It refers to the time you spend on activities that don't directly lead to sales. For example, PR, brand building etc. 

Mirroring: In a direct marketing circumstance, mirroring is a psychological trick to build rapport with your prospect. Mimic the body language of the prospect for them to get familiar and more comfortable with you.

FAB: Again an acronym, for features, advantages and benefits. These are the basic parameters that the prospect would be interested in during a sale. 

Emotional Sale: When you are pandering to the emotional quotient of the prospect for them to show interest in your product, it is called an Emotional Sale.

Gatekeeper: Gatekeeper is the middleman between you and the decision maker. They are the one who filters information that ultimately reaches the boss. So make sure you get on the good side of the gatekeeper. 

