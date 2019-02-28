Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat says ‘no’ to waste-carrying trucks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat, where the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant is located, on Wednesday said it will not permit waste carrying vehicles to enter the plant, and alleged the recent fires at the plant were deliberately triggered by Kochi Corporation itself.

Last week, a major fire at Brahmapuram resulted in plastic waste getting gutted and smoke from it spreading across 25 km. It took nearly two days for the authorities to douse the fire. “The waste piling at Brahmapuram was burnt after four trial runs which took place in recent months. The fire started from five different places inside the plant. If the fire took place due to sunshine, it should have started from one place. As the Brahmapuram plant-related case is under the consideration of NGT, the Corporation purposefully burnt the waste,” P K Velayudhan, panchayat president, said.

Block waste movement

Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat has decided to block the vehicles carrying waste to Brahmapuram plant. It will also issue a stop-memo to suspend the operation of the plant on Thursday.

“On Tuesday night, around 19 trucks dumped waste at Brahmapuram. However, after the fire, Kochi Corporation is yet to take necessary step. In this wake, with the help of residents, we will block waste trucks entering Brahmapuram. We have also decided to issue a stop-memo to the plant. It will be issued on Thursday,” Velayudhan said.

Corporation inaction

Velayudhan said inaction of Kochi Corporation forced the panchayat to initiate action now. “We have been tolerating the improper management of the plant for over a decade. Over the period, we have been requesting the Corporation to run the waste treatment plant properly. But the Corporation was not interested in solving the issues. We also have similar power like Kochi Corporation by which we can take action against the plant,” he said.

The panchayat members alleged before the plant was opened in 2008, the Corporation was asked to construct a 15-m-wide road through its boundary. There should be a 12-feet-long boundary wall. A green belt has to be set up as the river flows close to the plant. “Now the water from the waste flows to Kadambrayar. The waste processing plant only worked for a year. Later, it became a dumping yard for the Corporation. Till now, no CCTV cameras were installed and no proper number of security guards was deployed. The plant remains open for anyone all through day and night,” a councillor said.

When asked about the disruption of the waste collection affecting the residents in Kochi and nearby municipalities, the councillor said the Kochi Corporation should be held responsible for that.