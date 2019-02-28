Home Cities Kochi

Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat says ‘no’ to waste-carrying trucks

Last week, a major fire at Brahmapuram resulted in plastic waste getting gutted and smoke from it spreading across 25 km.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

A heap of garbage near the Stadium Link Road in the city | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat, where the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant is located, on Wednesday said it will not permit waste carrying vehicles to enter the plant, and alleged the recent fires at the plant were deliberately triggered by Kochi Corporation itself.

Last week, a major fire at Brahmapuram resulted in plastic waste getting gutted and smoke from it spreading across 25 km. It took nearly two days for the authorities to douse the fire. “The waste piling at Brahmapuram was burnt after four trial runs which took place in recent months. The fire started from five different places inside the plant. If the fire took place due to sunshine, it should have started from one place. As the Brahmapuram plant-related case is under the consideration of NGT, the Corporation purposefully burnt the waste,” P K Velayudhan, panchayat president, said.

Block waste movement

Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat has decided to block the vehicles carrying waste to Brahmapuram plant. It will also issue a stop-memo to suspend the operation of the plant on Thursday.
“On Tuesday night, around 19 trucks dumped waste at Brahmapuram. However, after the fire, Kochi Corporation is yet to take necessary step. In this wake, with the help of residents, we will block waste trucks entering Brahmapuram. We have also decided to issue a stop-memo to the plant. It will be issued on Thursday,” Velayudhan said.

Corporation inaction

Velayudhan said inaction of Kochi Corporation forced the panchayat to initiate action now. “We have been tolerating the improper management of the plant for over a decade. Over the period, we have been requesting the Corporation to run the waste treatment plant properly. But the Corporation was not interested in solving the issues. We also have similar power like Kochi Corporation by which we can take action against the plant,” he said.

The panchayat members alleged before the plant was opened in 2008, the Corporation was asked to construct a 15-m-wide road through its boundary. There should be a 12-feet-long boundary wall. A green belt has to be set up as the river flows close to the plant. “Now the water from the waste flows to Kadambrayar. The waste processing plant only worked for a year. Later, it became a dumping yard for the Corporation. Till now, no CCTV cameras were installed and no proper number of security guards was deployed. The plant remains open for anyone all through day and night,” a councillor said.
When asked about the disruption of the waste collection affecting the residents in Kochi and nearby municipalities, the councillor said the Kochi Corporation should be held responsible for that.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp