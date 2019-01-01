Applications invited for 6th KMA NASSCOM IT awards

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Management Association, one of the premier Management Associations in the country established in 1957 by a group of dedicated and enterprising management leaders, announced they have started accepting applications for the sixth Annual KMA NASSCOM IT awards.

The awards instated in 2014 are conferred every year to companies based in Kerala, in appreciation of their outstanding work in the field of information technology. Official applications for the awards under the categories - IT Startup of the Year, Best Transformation Using Digital Technologies and Best Innovator of the Year - are open. The Kerala NASSCOM IT awards are scheduled to happen in conjunction with the day-long Kerala Digital Summit on January 17 at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Kochi.

Participants who succeeded in being short-listed for the final stage will be invited to participate in the Kerala Digital Summit 2019. Application forms for the awards under the various categories will be available on the KMA website http://www.kma.org.in/#download. The last date for submission of entries is January 10. For further details and registrations, contact Kerala Management Association at 0484 2317917, info@kma.org.in