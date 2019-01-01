Changing attitudes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: "The seven days of theatre workshop at Abhinaya Theatre Research Centre and its culmination at Manaveeyam Veedhi was an amazing experience. We tried to portray the behaviour and attitude of the society towards the youth in our play," says Aswathy, a Class VIII student at Govt. Higher Secondary School Karakulam who acted in the play 'Brick Game'.

'Mannappam', the children's theatre wing of Abhinaya presented the 'Brick Game' at Manveeyam Veedhi in the city on Sunday. The play was part of the nine-day long theatre workshop held at Abhinaya from December 22 to 30. Fifteen kids in the age group nine to sixteen participated in the workshop.

The 30-minute long non-verbal play was performed with puppets made by the children. "We made puppets by gathering waste materials around us," says Aswathy. "We tried to portray the problems faced by the youth in the society including the reaction of the society towards a boy and girl sitting together and the judgemental mentality of police towards the boys who grow hair," she continues.

The curator of the workshop, Athul M, a final year student specialised in children's Theatre from School of Drama and Fine Arts, says, "As curator, I polished the ideas given by the children. They selected the theme themselves and executed it. The children performed the play with much enthusiasm."The workshop is organised every year during Christmas holidays for the children of the city.