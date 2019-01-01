Coral is the new black

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Global forecaster of colour trends, the Pantone Colour Institute announced Living Coral as the colour for the year 2019. Characterized by a pinkish-orange hue, titling towards an intense shade of orange, with softer edges and vibrant hues, coral is expected to dominate living spaces and fashion ramps.Pantone has also released a list of colours including Terrarium Moss, Pressed Rose, Lemon Verbena and Princess Blue, expected to influence our homes and design choices.

Nevertheless, even as fashion experts assert coral as the colour of the year, a lot of designers are rallying for neutrals. “When it comes to sustainability, we are talking about clothes that are going to be timeless and classic. A lot of blacks and whites are going to come into the fashion scene inevitably,” says Sreejith Jeevan of Rouka.Also, experts say fabrics in natural colours are expected to dominate the fashion market. Textiles with unbleached natural white will be in on the ethical style spectrum.

The same can be said about natural dyes. “Dye shades such as indigo, white and black are timeless. Flexible colours that stay in wardrobes for long are also going to rule the scene. This reflects responsible fashion well,” says Sreejith.

Zainab Nazim

Skin before makeup

Ever since the advent of social media, makeup techniques and trends have been at the forefront. Styles have come and gone, however 2019 seems to focus on skin first, before the application of makeup. Priya Abhishek Joseph, makeup artist, stresses on the need to concentrate on skin first. “Apply serums, oils and eye creams that hydrate facial skin before you apply concealer or foundation,” she says. With 2019 as the year of sustainability, will we see cruelty-free and organic products on the rise though? Priya doubts it. “It’s more of an international trend that is yet to gain traction here,” Priya feels. Makeup vlogger Zainab Nazim says that there is more awareness on the chemicals used in makeup now. 2019 is also the year of contrasts; glitter and naturals. “Natural makeup with glossy lips will always be in. I also think glitter could be huge- glitter eyes, lips,” she adds.

‘Secret Garden’ by Salt Studio

Set to release in the summer of 2019, Diya John’s Salt Studio’s collection ‘Secret Garden’ is based on the children’s classic novel of the same name. “It is a little girl’s exploration through a secret garden in her backyard. The smell of wildflowers, bugs she encounters and the small animals she sees are portrayed as embroidery work on linen, cotton and chanderi fabrics,” says Diya. The Indo-Western collection comprising shift dresses, jumpsuits and crops tops touches colours such as light and vibrant yellows, whites, oranges, green and grey. Though the fashion scene across the world has embraced coral, Diya is one for bright and vibrant colours. “It is exactly what we need in this world,” she says.

Setting is everything

The Pantone colours are not just restricted to our wardrobes; albeit will make a splash across our interiors and decor too. Along with sustainable and eco-friendly decors. Anna Thomas, a crafts and interior decor creator says overtime people have opted for softer, subtle shades, with minimalism as the centric focus. “Earlier, clients wanted quantity; bigger and brighter products replete with loud themes. This year, they want to keep it sober and classy with neutral and pastel shades. With a minimal amount of shimmer,” she says. Interior design experts cite that clients are more environment-conscious and want to do their bit. “Indoor plants have gained momentum this year and will continue to do so for a while. Also comfort interlaced with classiness matter most to millennials- hence aroma candles, mirrors, beads, crystals and warm lights can be seen across homes,” says an expert.

Tame your mane

Hair experts foresee curls back in season. Lorraine Massey’s book “Curly Girl: The Handbook” is the Bible for 2019. Along with subtle shades for hair colour. “Bright colours were last year. 2019 might have the occasional bright-coloured pop, else softer shades will dominate hair colour,” a hair stylist says. She also stresses on the need to use organic products for colour and care. “Sustainability does not necessarily mean protecting the environment. It also means protecting your body,” she says.

Inputs by Deena Theresa and Anna Binoy