Elephant calf falls into well in Ernakulam

Published: 01st January 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A five-year-old male elephant that fell in an abandoned well at Pinavoorkudi near Kuttampuzha in Ernakulam district was rescued and released in the wild by the Forest Department on Monday. According to Neriamangalam Forest Range Officer Arun K Nair, the calf, which strayed into the village along with the herd, fell in the abandoned well in the farm land of Veliyathu parambil Kuriakose around 3 am on Monday.

On Monday morning, the villagers went to the spot on hearing the rumbling and trumpeting of the calf, and informed the Forest Department. A team of officers led by Inchathotty Urulanthanni forester T K Mohamed Ashraf rushed to the spot. They  dug out the well and made a pathway for the calf to get out of the well. At around 1 pm, the elephant was rescued.

