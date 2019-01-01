International mafia members held with hashish oil worth Rs 4.5 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four members of an international drug peddling mafia landed in the police net in Kochi on Monday. The Kochi City shadow police arrested a Tamil Nadu native and three Maldives nationals and seized 1.5 litre of hashish oil worth Rs 4.5 crore from their possession.

Anthony Sami, 30, a native of Kulamanikkam; and Azim Habeebm, 33; Mohammed Safoof, 34, and Shifa Ebrahim, 30, were the arrested. According to the police, the Maldives nationals were part of an international mafia, named Kona Gold, based in Hong Kong. Acting on a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh, an investigation with the assistance of cyber cell led to the arrest of the accused, who are in the wanted list of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Officers said the accused who arrived in Kochi in the guise of tourists were staying in various hotels.

They were under the scanner of the shadow police for the past five days and were arrested from the Menaka car parking ground by the shadow police and the Ernakulam Central police. “The accused planned to smuggle the contraband brought from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to the Maldives via the Nedumbassery airport,” said DCP J Himendranath.

On examination of their passports, it was found they had come to India several times from the Maldives, Thailand and Singapore via various airports in south India.Meanwhile, this is the fourth major drug haul by sleuths over two weeks in Kochi.