Home Cities Kochi

KLM Axiva Finvest to build 20 homes for the flood-affected

As part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations, KLM Axiva Finvest, one of the leading NBFCs in the state, will build houses for 20 flood-affected families.

Published: 01st January 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations, KLM Axiva Finvest, one of the leading NBFCs in the state, will build houses for 20 flood-affected families. The group will also launch ‘Can Save Cancer Care’, a project to help cancer patients and spread awareness. For this alone, the group has earmarked Rs 2 crore. The group chairman Dr J Alexander said the group is also planning to set up facilities to impart free coaching to PSC and other entrance aspirants.

The anniversary celebrations will begin in Kochi on January 7. Announcing this here in Kochi, Alexander said the celebrations will be inaugurated by K Paul Thomas, MD and CEO of ESAF Bank. The launch event will also be attended by C J George, MD, Geojit; Navas Meeran, Chairman, Eastern group and KLM Axiva brand ambassador Mamta Mohandas.

KLM has got nearly 250 branches across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and has a loan book of nearly Rs 2,000 crore in gold loans and microfinance put together, with more than 4 lakh customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp