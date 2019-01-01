KLM Axiva Finvest to build 20 homes for the flood-affected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations, KLM Axiva Finvest, one of the leading NBFCs in the state, will build houses for 20 flood-affected families. The group will also launch ‘Can Save Cancer Care’, a project to help cancer patients and spread awareness. For this alone, the group has earmarked Rs 2 crore. The group chairman Dr J Alexander said the group is also planning to set up facilities to impart free coaching to PSC and other entrance aspirants.

The anniversary celebrations will begin in Kochi on January 7. Announcing this here in Kochi, Alexander said the celebrations will be inaugurated by K Paul Thomas, MD and CEO of ESAF Bank. The launch event will also be attended by C J George, MD, Geojit; Navas Meeran, Chairman, Eastern group and KLM Axiva brand ambassador Mamta Mohandas.

KLM has got nearly 250 branches across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and has a loan book of nearly Rs 2,000 crore in gold loans and microfinance put together, with more than 4 lakh customers.