Lighting up our minds with 'mazha maram'

Fort Kochi also claims to have a drop in temperature, courtesy the Rain tree.

The lit-up Mazha Maram at Fort Kochi

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: American poet Joyce Kilmer in his poem 'Trees' cited "poems are made by fools like me, but only God can make a tree". And, the natives of Fort Kochi have shown it takes a city to uphold one, to let it thrive. And finally, to celebrate the growth of life by lighting it up towards the end of the year.

Popularly known as the 'Mazha maram' or, the 'Rain tree' as the leaves and branches of the tree continue to disperse rain droplets three hours after rains, the centuries-old tree stands alongside Veli ground, a haven for birds up the sky and source of shade for humans on earth.

Fort Kochi also claims to have a drop in temperature, courtesy the Rain tree. As dusk falls, the gigantic tree is lit, replete with LED bulbs, bells and ribbons, illuminating the entire surrounding, garnering crowds and perpetually creating a traffic block at the crossroads of the Parade Ground and Veli Ground. One is quick to assume the tree's relevance to the carnival.

Nevertheless, organisers say the lit tree is independent of other shows in Fort Kochi. "The rain tree has absolutely nothing to do with the Cochin Carnival. This is a long-standing tradition upheld by the club 'Knights United'. Years ago, three clubs, Sparkle Eagles Sharjah (SES), started the act. Nine more clubs pooled in and altogether it became a huge collective," says Clinton, treasurer of Knights United.
The Rain tree, or rather the real Christmas tree of Fort Kochi, has been decorated for the past 14 years, towards the end of the year.

"The lit tree is synonymous to the togetherness of Fort Kochi natives. There is no sponsorship from companies. However, DTPC sponsored once. Ninety per cent of the money for the decorations have come from the locals. Volunteers across different ideologies, religions, castes and age have joined hands," stresses Ansel, executive member of the club.

"Layering up the tree is not the difficult task; collecting funds for it is. By the first week of September, we, as members of the group abstain from weddings and other functions. Instead, we go about to houses collecting funds for the tree. Initially, people were reluctant, albeit once they see the final product, they've gathered underneath the tree to give us funds," Ansel continues.

It took 160 people to dress up the tree. "Twenty experts got on the tree. There are 800 LED serial sets, 100 bells, 100 balls, 100 stars and paper. Generations have united to make imagination come to creativity," an excited Ansel quips.

His excitement is writ large on the audiences' faces. The tree, resembling an enormous Chinese lantern at a distance has drawn crowds from afar.  The trinkets that were put up on December 16 will be dismantled on January 2.

