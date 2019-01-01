SPV to be floated soon for operation of boats under Kochi Water Metro project in December 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be floated for the operation and maintenance of boats under the Water Metro project. The first set of electric boats will start operations through the backwaters of Kochi in December 2019. The tenders for construction of the boats will be floated by February first week.

“After the construction of the jetties and boats, a subsidiary company under Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) may be formed for operations and maintenance, in which KMRL will have a majority of the shares. The matter may be taken to the KMRL board of directors and state government for a final decision,” said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish.

Support for Land Acquisition

Along with rolling out new boats, 19 of the total 45 boat jetties will also be constructed at the time of commissioning the project.“The Chief Secretary has given KMRL the assurance of use of lands under government departments like panchayats, corporations, revenue, irrigation and water transport for the Water Metro project. CPT and Inland Waterways Authority officers have also shown positive response to provide support for the utilisation of land,” added Hanish. There will be two boatyards for the Water Metro, one at Thevara on the land owned by KIMCO and KURTC, and the second one at Kakkanad where three acres of KINFRA land will be utilised.

See Kochi in a day

Once the boats are pressed into service, the Water Metro is expected to give a big thrust to the tourism sector. A sperate package for tourists - See Kochi in a day - where they can travel by rail, water and road and know the rich cultural heritage of the city and enjoy its scenic beauty is also on the cards.

Brahmapuram bridge to be revamped

The major issue in extending the boat services to Infopark, Infopark Phase II and the Smart City area is the Brahmapuram Bridge which only has a height of 2.25 metre from the water level.“It was decided to demolish the bridge and construct a new one which will have 5.5 metre vertical clearance at a cost of I30 crore. Once the construction is over, water transport will be easy and accessible to Infopark Phase II and the Smart City office near Edachira will be easy. The Chief Secretary has also advised conducting a detailed study for the bund shifting at Kadambrayar,” said Hanish.