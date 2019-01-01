Home Cities Kochi

Surgery conducted to remove bullet from Omani boy’s brain

In a rare surgery, parts of a bullet in an Omani boy’s brain was removed by doctors in Kochi.

Published: 01st January 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 09:21 AM

Abdul Qader with his father Mohammed Hamed and Dr Sudish Karunakaran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare surgery, parts of a bullet in an Omani boy’s brain was removed by doctors in Kochi.
On November 20, Abdul Qader Mohammed Hamed Al Alawi, 17, accidentally fired his gun at himself while he was trying to kill a cat which attacked his poultry in Jalan Bani Bu Ali, around 280 km from Muscat, the capital of Oman. While a part of the bullet remained inside his chin, another part pierced through his tongue and nose and landed in his brain.

Though the bullet inside his chin was partly removed at a government hospital in Oman, he was brought to VPS Lakeshore, Kochi, on December 18 to remove the one inside his brain and the part still lodged in his chin.

Dr Sudish Karunakaran, head of neurosurgery, who led the team of doctors in the operation, said the surgery was done in two parts. First, they did the frontal craniotomy to open the skull in order to access the brain. The team took eight hours to complete the surgery on December 20.  “I was on ventilator support for four days after the surgery and I am now fully recovered and ready to be discharged,” said Abdul Qader.
The surgery led by Dr Sudish Karunakaran was also attended by Dr Idicula K Mathews, Dr Arun Oommen, Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr Jacob Chacko and Dr Joji Antony.

Comments

