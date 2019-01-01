Taking the centrestage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 2018 saw two places in the district grabbing the spotlight

Chendamangalam

Chendamangalam, a small town in Paravoor panchayat which suffered the effect of the flood, shot to the limelight after thousands of handlooms were destroyed, leaving the weavers in the lurch. However, what rose from the damage was pure magic. Chekkuty dolls, made from the damaged handloom sarees which were to be sold during Onam, soon emerged as the symbol of resilience, putting Chendamangalam and its premises in the spotlight."Chendamangalam has always been part of the Kochi-Muziris heritage and has been drawing visitors. However, the marketing of the Chekkuty dolls definitely brought Chendamangalam into focus. Tourists are showing interest in visiting the place and interacting with the weavers. The Chendamangalam weavers had set up their stalls at KTM organised by the Tourism Department, which created more awareness among the tourists," said K P Nandakumar, Joint Director, Tourism Department.

Chellanam

Located close to Kumbalangi, Chellanam which has huge tourist potential, rose to prominence in 2018 after Lijo Jose Pellissery's film 'Ea Ma Yau' turned a huge success. The natural charm of the people in the place was marketed beautifully by the film. According to M P Sivaduttan, director, Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society, tourists who visit Kumbalangi are also slowly making a beeline to Chellanam, which is surrounded by lakes, the sea and Pokkali farms. "There is a natural charm to the place which is yet to be explored. Though there are three to four homestays, tourists should be given a first-hand experience of the life and livelihood of the people of Chellanam," he said.