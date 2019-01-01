Home Cities Kochi

Three held by Palarivattom police for smuggling narcotics to New Year bash

Three youths were arrested by the Palarivattom police while smuggling drugs to a New Year party in Vagamon organised by a WhatsApp group, comprising girls.

Published: 01st January 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three youths were arrested by the Palarivattom police while smuggling drugs to a New Year party in Vagamon organised by a WhatsApp group, comprising girls. Glenn, 25, Kandengattu House, Market Road, Edappally; Vishnu, 24, Povenkeriparambil House, North Janatha, Palarivattom; and Yashiyan, 24, Subash Nagar, Elamakkara, were the three who landed in the police net during a special vehicle check as part of precautionary measures on New Year Eve taken by Palarivattom SHO S Sanal at Karanakodam area. According to the police, the youths were involved in narcotics sales in Kochi. “The LSD drugs were procured from Kochi, while the MDMA was brought from Bengaluru,” said an officer.

