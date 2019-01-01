Home Cities Kochi

Women’s Wall: Traffic regulations in Kochi

The police have imposed traffic regulations to avert congestion on Tuesday when the Women’s Wall programme is scheduled.

Published: 01st January 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have imposed traffic regulations to avert congestion on Tuesday when the Women’s Wall programme is scheduled.Vehicles coming from the Vypin, Alangad side to Kochi city should park on Old Cherannellur Road and Container Road. While the vehicles from Thrikkakara side should park on Container Road and HMT Road. The vehicles from Kavalangad side in Kothamangalam should park on Container Road.

The vehicles from Kolanchery side should park on the service road on the eastern side of NH-47 and Pipe Line Road. The vehicles from Muvattupuzha should park on the service road on the eastern side of NH-47, western side of Ernakulam service road and Old Orma Marble Palace Ground, Vyttila.

Vehicles from Tripunithura side should park under Kundannoor-Thevara bridge. The vehicles from the Koothattukulam, Mulamthuruthi side should park on Nettur Vegetable Market Ground. The vehicles from Palluruthi and Kochi side should park on NH service road and on the sides of Aroor-Edakochi road.

The vehicles coming from Thrissur side to Ernakulam and vice-versa should proceed via NH-17 (Edappilly-Kodungallur via). The movement of tankers carrying inflammable things will be regulated from 1 pm on Tuesday.

Those coming to attend the programme from Idukki district should  reach Angamali via Perumbavoor, Kalady, and their vehicles should be park at the Adlux Convention Centre, Karukutty, Kingini Ground, St Joseph School Ground, Inkel Business Park Complex, Airport Road to Airport bridge.

