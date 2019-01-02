Home Cities Kochi

A death trap! 

 Anyone who visits the ATM near the SBI Cochin Shipyard branch is in for a 'five-feet deep' shock.

Published: 02nd January 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

The uncovered drainage that is under construction near the SBI Cochin Shipyard branch  A Sanesh

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Anyone who visits the ATM near the SBI Cochin Shipyard branch is in for a 'five-feet deep' shock. The uncovered deep drains with sharp concrete edges in the area are turning a death trap with many cases being reported from pedestrians who fall into it, injuring themselves seriously.  

Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated case. Many drains in the city are in a similar state, posing a huge threat to commuters and pedestrians. Coupled with this is the lack of footpath, which forces people to walk over the drains. Though many have namesake concrete coverings, many of them are in a dilapidated state with huge gaps.  According to Varun, who sustained a rib injury after falling into the uncovered drain on New Year eve, the lack of proper street lights makes it impossible to spot the huge drain. "I sustained serious injuries as the drain is deep and has sharp ends.

It is difficult to spot the drain during the dark," he adds. People allege poorly supervised and unscientific construction works are causing the danger. According to a pedestrian, the authorities could at least cover it with a wooden panel or some other material. "It is tough even to spot if somebody fell into the drain. A man can actually bleed to death inside it,"  he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp