Gopika I S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Anyone who visits the ATM near the SBI Cochin Shipyard branch is in for a 'five-feet deep' shock. The uncovered deep drains with sharp concrete edges in the area are turning a death trap with many cases being reported from pedestrians who fall into it, injuring themselves seriously.

Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated case. Many drains in the city are in a similar state, posing a huge threat to commuters and pedestrians. Coupled with this is the lack of footpath, which forces people to walk over the drains. Though many have namesake concrete coverings, many of them are in a dilapidated state with huge gaps. According to Varun, who sustained a rib injury after falling into the uncovered drain on New Year eve, the lack of proper street lights makes it impossible to spot the huge drain. "I sustained serious injuries as the drain is deep and has sharp ends.

It is difficult to spot the drain during the dark," he adds. People allege poorly supervised and unscientific construction works are causing the danger. According to a pedestrian, the authorities could at least cover it with a wooden panel or some other material. "It is tough even to spot if somebody fell into the drain. A man can actually bleed to death inside it," he added.