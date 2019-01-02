A torrent of thoughts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Writing was never a ‘plan’ or ‘hobby’ for Caren Mascarenhas; it happened quite out of the blue. However, nearly six months since she continuously started penning down poetry, the 15-year old found her collection of poems grabbing the attention that she had never imagined.

Caren, the class X student of Silver Hills Public School in Kozhikode has come out with her first poetry book ‘Torrents’, and they reveal a lot about human emotions.

It was her mothers’ prolonged illness and later death that inspired Caren to pursue writing poems. “Nearly two years back, when my mother was suffering from a serious illness, I scribbled down a few thoughts and ideas, and surprisingly it took the form of a poem," said Caren.

“For several months after that, I did not try a hand in writing. However, I started investing my time on poetry writing since last May and with the help of my teachers, school principal and parents, was able to come out with ‘Torrents’, "she said. In the acknowledgement section of ‘Torrents,’ Caren writes, “ It was my mother who introduced me to the stories of Enid Blyton and Carolyn Keene. She was an ardent reader herself. She had a significant role in initiating me to writing".

The book features 73 of the 155 short poems that Caren has penned down so far. Human emotions, issues, pain of loss, childhood and nature are some of the recurring themes of the collection. While the poem ‘Rape’ revolves around trauma of a rape victim, ‘Teenager’ is dedicated to ‘those who believe we are not good enough’. “I prefer writing on topics that people can easily relate to, "she said.

The teenager has also created a unique pen name that chooses to write under- Anastasia Hugh, which is a combination of names from her mother’s and father’s families. Apart from writing poems, Caren’s interest lies in writing articles, reading and singing. “ I do not usually read poems. But now I have to focus on reading a range of poems and understanding the style of writing that poets use," she said.

The aspiring writer wants to opt for English Literature or Journalism for her higher studies, and meanwhile continue her current hobby of writing poems.