Home Cities Kochi

A torrent of thoughts

Caren, the class X student of Silver Hills Public School in Kozhikode has come out with her first poetry book ‘Torrents’, and they reveal a lot about human emotions. 

Published: 02nd January 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Writing was never a ‘plan’ or ‘hobby’ for Caren Mascarenhas; it happened quite out of the blue. However, nearly six months since she continuously started penning down poetry, the 15-year old found her collection of poems grabbing the attention that she had never imagined.

Caren, the class X student of Silver Hills Public School in Kozhikode has come out with her first poetry book ‘Torrents’, and they reveal a lot about human emotions. 

It was her mothers’ prolonged illness and later death that inspired Caren to pursue writing poems. “Nearly two years back, when my mother was suffering from a serious illness, I scribbled down a few thoughts and ideas, and surprisingly it took the form of a poem,"  said Caren. 

“For several months after that, I did not try a hand in writing. However, I started investing my time on poetry writing since last May and with the help of my teachers, school principal and parents, was able to come out with ‘Torrents’, "she said. In the acknowledgement section of ‘Torrents,’ Caren writes, “  It was my mother who introduced me to the stories of Enid Blyton and Carolyn Keene. She was an ardent reader herself. She had a significant role in initiating me to writing".

The book features 73 of the 155 short poems that Caren has penned down so far. Human emotions, issues, pain of loss, childhood and nature are some of the recurring themes of the collection. While the poem ‘Rape’ revolves around trauma of a rape victim, ‘Teenager’ is dedicated to ‘those who believe we are not good enough’.  “I prefer writing on topics that people can easily relate to, "she said. 

The teenager has also created a unique pen name that chooses to write under-  Anastasia Hugh, which is a combination of names from her mother’s and father’s families. Apart from writing poems, Caren’s interest lies in writing articles, reading and singing. “ I do not usually read poems. But now I have to focus on reading a range of poems and understanding the style of writing that poets use," she said. 

The aspiring writer wants to opt for English Literature or Journalism for her higher studies, and meanwhile continue her current hobby of writing poems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp