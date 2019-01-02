Home Cities Kochi

All for the cause! Techies line up for the Wall

Whether it was in terms of promotions at their respective workplaces, fighting for rights, and spearheading the #MeToo movement, women have begun to shift gears and drive in the lane they choose.

Employees from Infopark rallying up to take part in Women's Wall in Kochi

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: The year 2017-18 saw women rising. Whether it was in terms of promotions at their respective workplaces, fighting for rights, and spearheading the #MeToo movement, women have begun to shift gears and drive in the lane they choose.

The Women's Wall, a shoulder-to-shoulder women's parade organised by the Left Democratic Front(LDF) on January 1, saw a representation of women from different walks of life. 
Techies, or rather, women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) displayed immense enthusiasm and were ardent supporters of the event. 

Stereotyped as walking zombies glued to their screens with absolutely no interest in the 'real' world, women techies from Infopark shattered such false norms. 

"Personally, I know so many colleagues who are participating in the event; The Women's Wall stands for a social cause, a movement, a renaissance of values. As a woman, I believe each of us must come forward. To me, the Wall has no political undertones, rather it stands for change, regardless of it happening right now or in the future," said Deepa, senior engineer at an IT firm at Infopark.

When questioned why techies are segregated and portrayed as different from the rest, she immediately responded, "People assume we're constantly working, without a care for social causes. It must be proved that we are not worthless to society; we too are involved in working towards the improvement of society." The other day, the state government had sent a letter to the CEO of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, demanding complete participation from women employees at the IT companies at Technopark. However,

Deepa said no such letter was sent to the CEO of Infopark.
 "We wholeheartedly support the wall and ensured our participation albeit it is a matter of personal choice eventually," she said. 

Geethu Rajan, senior tester, convenor of the Women's Forum, Prathidwani, stated the Wall as an example of women's empowerment.

"We have discussed the movement and confirmed our participation. This is a progressive event. Thing is outsiders assume techies have no social responsibility. The scenario is different. We have played our part during the floods and for other social causes. A lot of us expressed interest to be part of the Wall. Empowerment is always spoken about but action rarely is taken," she said. 

