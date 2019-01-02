Home Cities Kochi

Kochi residents appealed to stand against Thursday's hartal

It was unanimously decided not to cooperate with Thursday's hartal call and open all establishments, shops, and take out all vehicles.

Published: 02nd January 2019 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Better Kochi Response Group has asked residents in Kochi to stand against the hartal on Thursday (File Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) has asked residents in Kochi to stand against the hartal on Thursday. BKRG is also part of Joint Action Council Against Hartal (JACAH), comprising 45 organisations.

READ | Schools, colleges in a dilemma over declaring holiday on hartal day 

BKRG, TiE, CII, chambers, industrial and commercial organisations, schools, KTM, CREDAI, BAI, EDDRAC and export houses held a meeting in Kochi on December 22 and decided not to cooperate with hartal calls.

It was unanimously decided not to cooperate with Thursday's hartal call and open all establishments, shops, and take out all vehicles. We request all people to cooperate in this bold move and do your work as usual. Kindly do not connect this with any political outlook. A time has come when we have to rise for a good cause, noted a press statement from BKRG. BKRG President S Gopakumar said it is expected people will raise their voices against the hartal.

READ | Sabarimala Karma Samithi calls for hartal on Thursday

No one benefits from the hartal. People are forced to stay back in their houses. The financial losses because of it are severe. We cannot let anyone forcefully shut us down anymore. Only a mass movement can uproot the hartal from the state, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Better Kochi Response Group Kerala hartal BJP hartal Kerala against Hartal Kochi residents Kochi hartal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp