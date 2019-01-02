Badges that narrate legends

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Navamy Jayakumar, a student of Government Engineering College, art is beyond passion. A self-taught artist, Navamy recently created a unique set of pin badges of the film ‘Aruvi’ resembling its poster which were on display as part of Bhoomika, a Weavers Village initiative.

More of a charcoal artist, Navamy was always inclined to art since her childhood. “I am known for my charcoal paintings and portraits.

I usually do themes that convey dark images which received a good response,” she says. Her charcoal works have been exhibited in various parts of the state, which also attracts buyers.. All her paintings are inspired from people from daily life.

Besides charcoal paintings, she also paints murals. But murals require a larger canvas and is expensive. So, the possibility of sales is less. This gave her the idea to duplicate these murals on small badges which are both handy and attractive. She says, “Normally badges look cartoonish so I thought of giving it a twist by doing murals on these badges.

Along with this, I also did the poster of the film ‘Aruvi’ in the form of badges. I displayed it for the local exhibition that was held in the city and it became a big hit.” Navamy even received compliments from the director of ‘Aruvi’ for making the exact replica of the poster.

Priced at Rs 200, she sold more than eight badges. “This was an experimental product but it received good response from the public during the exhibition. I even plan to make some charcoal painting badges,” said Navamy.

Krishnan Unni, Navamy’s brother is also someone who appreciates art, which lead to the venture ‘Deep Roots’, a handicrafts shop in Varkala. The bottle plants customised by Navamy and Krishnan Unni are also in great demand in Varkala.

The speciality of these bottle plants is that they are more than four years old. Presently, Navamy is preparing for an exhibition to be held this month.