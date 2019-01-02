Kochi in need of more CNG outlets as gas sales surge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The demand for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is growing with business expanding 10 times after four CNG outlets were introduced in March 2018 in Kochi. Compared to the 1.5 tonnes sales recorded in April, IOC, which operates the pumps, reports that the sale has increased to 150 tonnes in December.

“This can be attributed to the growing popularity of greener fuel among auto and cab drivers, who are making the switch for economic reasons. One kg of CNG retails for around `53, compared to `66 for diesel and `70.5 for petrol,” said P S Mony, Kerala Head, IOC.

IOC says there are receiving requests for the expansion of CNG network across the city. Right now, four CNG-filling stations - two at Kalamassery, one at Aluva and one at Maradu - are operational.IOC is awaiting approvals for adding CNG dispensers at 20 of its outlets in Ernakulam with requests for NOCs having been submitted to the district administration in May.

“The delays in the issue of NOCs are crippling us to cater to the growing demand. The state government should ensure that such licences are cleared with minimum red tape,” said Mony. He expressed hope that at least four outlets by IOC will start functioning by March at Karingachira, Thiruvankulam, Cheranallur and Chengamanad.

CNG pumps are part of the City Gas Project by Indian Oil-Adani Gas, in which pipelines are laid to transport natural gas intended to be supplied to homes (piped natural gas) and for automobiles (CNG). The company says a delay in obtaining permissions from the corporation to expand into the city limits hampered the CNG network expansion.