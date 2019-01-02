Home Cities Kochi

Kochi in need of more CNG outlets as gas sales surge

The demand for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is growing with business expanding 10 times after four CNG outlets were introduced in March 2018 in Kochi.

Published: 02nd January 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The demand for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is growing with business expanding 10 times after four CNG outlets were introduced in March 2018 in Kochi. Compared to the 1.5 tonnes sales recorded in April, IOC, which operates the pumps, reports that the sale has increased to 150 tonnes in December.

“This can be attributed to the growing popularity of greener fuel among auto and cab drivers, who are making the switch for economic reasons. One kg of CNG retails for around `53, compared to `66 for diesel and `70.5 for petrol,” said P S Mony, Kerala Head, IOC.

IOC says there are receiving requests for the expansion of CNG network across the city. Right now, four CNG-filling stations - two at Kalamassery, one at Aluva and one at Maradu - are operational.IOC is awaiting approvals for adding CNG dispensers at 20 of its outlets in Ernakulam with requests for NOCs having been submitted to the district administration in May.

“The delays in the issue of NOCs are crippling us to cater to the growing demand. The state government should ensure that such licences are cleared with minimum red tape,” said Mony. He expressed hope that at least four outlets by IOC will start functioning by March at Karingachira, Thiruvankulam, Cheranallur and Chengamanad.

CNG pumps are part of the City Gas Project by Indian Oil-Adani Gas, in which pipelines are laid to transport natural gas intended to be supplied to homes (piped natural gas) and for automobiles (CNG). The company says a delay in obtaining permissions from the corporation to expand into the city limits hampered the CNG network expansion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Compressed Natural Gas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp