Construction to begin in first week of February

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of a waste-to-energy treatment plant at Brahmapuram will begin by the first week of February as the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Committee (SLEIAC) is likely to issue the environment clearance for the plant by the end of this month.

GJ Eco Power Ltd which was entrusted the task of setting up the plant at a cost of nearly I430 crore has already received the necessary documents such as fire NOC, Pollution Control Board clearance, Factories and Boilers certificate.

“Only the building development permit needs to be procured from the Vadavukodu Puthankurissu panchayat. It was last week we got the NOC from the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Only after getting the NOC from Fire and Rescue can we can apply for the BDP. We hope that too will be finished within a week. The process for getting the environment clearance is going on in full swing and that too will be cleared soon. We hope the construction to start by February. Over the ground structure will be visible by June,” said an officer with the company.

The 28 acres required for the project has already been handed over to GJ Eco Power Ltd, the company setting up the plant. As per the initial feasibility study, 500 units of electricity can be generated from one tonne of garbage. With a capacity of treating 300 tonnes of waste, the plant can generate 5 to 6 MW of electricity per day. Earlier, the state government had been asking the District Collector to coordinate the project using the powers of Revenue Department and that of District Magistrate since coordination of various government departments is required for execution.

“We will also start the construction of boundary wall within days. As per the plan, only 18 months are required for operating the plant. The machine required for the plant will be reached by the next month itself,” said the officer.

Waste collection in the city to be disrupted today

Kochi: The waste collection in the city will be disrupted on Wednesday owing to the massive fire that broke out at the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Corporation, the waste collection will not be initiated on Wednesday in order to clear out the mess that the fire created in the area. “Some cleaning work inside the plant need to be initiated to clear the mess that the fire created. The road leading to the plant is in a dilapidated state and that needs to be cleared. The waste collection would be resumed on Thursday,” said V K Minimol, Health Standing Committee chairperson.