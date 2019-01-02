Encroachers at Kattadikadavu evicted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Forest Department on Monday evicted an encroachment on the forest land at Kallipara Padikkakom near Kattadikadavu, a popular tourist destination under Mullaringad Forest Range in Idukki district.

The team of forest officers led by Kothamangalam DFO S Unnikrishnan reached Kallippara along with a police team led by Kaliyar circle inspector at 8 am on Monday. Joice George MP, Roshy Augustine MLA and leaders of various political parties had arrived at the spot to ensure there was no protest.

The forest officers sealed the homestay built on the encroached land and completed the eviction by 11.30 am.Ambazhathungal Jacob, a native of Venmani, had allegedly encroached around 4 acres of land near Kattadikadavu viewpoint in 2016 and the Forest Department had registered a case in this regard on December 9, 2017.

Though the department tried to evict the encroachers on December 15 and 29, 2017, the move was dropped following protests. Jacob had approached the High Court against the eviction and the court ordered eviction on October 22, 2018.On November 15, a team of 150 forest officers had reached the spot for eviction. However, they had to withdraw as the police refused to give protection.

Following this, a meeting of elected representatives was convened and it was decided to hold talks with the protesters and ensure peaceful eviction.“We have decided to erect pillars in the area to demarcate the forest and avoid encroachments in future,” said DFO Unnikrishnan.