Home Cities Kochi

Fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant leaves residents panic-stricken

A major fire raged for several hours at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant triggering panic among residents on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd January 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

F ire force personnel dousing the fire at Brahmapuram waste plant | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major fire raged for several hours at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant triggering panic among residents on Tuesday. Firefighters could bring the blaze under control only after battling it for nearly three-and-a-half hours.

According to eyewitnesses, it was around 3 pm the smoke spread across Brahmapuram when workers of the plant realised there was a blaze. “Seeing the smoke, we rushed to the place and informed the employees at the waste treatment plant. By the time, the fire had spread several metres towards the eastern side. As the fire was spreading rapidly, we informed the Fire and Rescue Service Station who reached the spot by 3.30 pm. It was only by 6 pm the fire was brought under control. Luckily the wind was blowing from the western side. If the wind blew from the opposite side, the fire would have engulfed the entire plant within hours,” Mohammad Iqbal, a local resident, said.

The Fire and Rescue Service officials said eight fire tenders from various fire stations were sent for dousing the fire. “Since the waste pile up at a corner of the plant caught fire, it was not easy for the fire tenders to reach there. Three earth moving machines were brought to the place to make way for fire tenders to reach the place. Around 50 firefighters were engaged in the fire-dousing operation,” an officer involved in the fire-dousing operation said.

The firefighters have ruled out possibilities of fire spreading from a short circuit. “Small fire incidents are usual here. This time the fire broke out at a corner of the plant and the worker did not notice it initially. From our preliminary assessment, the electrical short circuit cannot be a reason for the fire,” the official said.

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla who visited the plant ruled out the possibility of anyone purposefully setting the fire. “From the preliminary assessment, we do not think anyone has set the fire. Often small fire incidents are common at the plant. The new waste to energy plant is the permanent solution before us now,” he said.  

Meanwhile, Mayor Soumini Jain said the situation is under control. “The moment we heard about the fire we immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Services team, the District Collector and the Health wing of Kochi Corporation. Within minutes they reached the spot and took the necessary steps to douse the fire,” she said.

Irked by constant fire incident, several residents gathered in front of the waste treatment plant.
“We strongly suspect the workers have torched the plastic waste,” said Paulose, another resident.  
According to the residents, there are more than 15,000 students in more than 10 schools in and around the plant. Similarly, more than 50,000 employees working in Infopark have to suffer from the stench daily.
“The NGT had ordered waste should be segregated properly and treated. However, workers are burning the entire waste that is dumped here every day. The functioning of the plant is not proper,” another resident alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp