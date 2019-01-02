Invasive mussel posing threat to native species

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The black-striped mussel, mytilopsis sallei, an invasive biofouling bivalve, native to the tropical and subtropical waters of the western Atlantic, is posing threat to the native species in the Kochi backwaters. According to Cochin University Marine Biology Department head S Bijoy Nandan, the mussel has been proliferating in the backwaters posing threat to the native species and the biodiversity of the estuary.

The mussel is native to the western Atlantic which extends from Colombia to the Gulf of Mexico. However, it reached West Africa, Japan and Indian subcontinent by getting attached to the hull of ships and ballast water. The species is believed to have invaded Indian waters through Visakhapatnam harbour in the 1960s and was reported to be found in Mumbai harbour in 1975. It is not edible and is considered a serious pest because of its ability to rapidly establish huge populations and cause significant environmental impact, he said.

A team of researchers, including Bijoy Nandan, P R Jayachandran, M Jima, Philomina Joseph and V F Sanu, noticed massive population of the mussel on wooden materials partially submerged in the water column. The estimated population density in Ezhupunna region of Vembanad lake was 748 per sq m.

The filter-feeding bivalve has a wide temperature, salinity and oxygen tolerance, posing a high risk of its invasion in coastal waters. It was also found capable of living in the turbid water column of the estuarine environment. A survival experiment was conducted in laboratory conditions which confirmed its tolerance to temperature, salinity and oxygen variations. It can survive and reproduce in a wide temperature range of 10 to 35 degree Celsius.

The fast-growing mussel demonstrates high fecundity rate and early maturity. It perforates in the hard substrate and causes serious fouling damage to coastal infrastructure.