It is a wall of Kerala’s unity, says Subhashini Ali

The Womens’ Wall reflects the unity of Kerala against the regressive forces, said CPM politburo member Subhashini Ali.

Published: 02nd January 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

CPM PB member Subhashini Ali inaugurating the public meeting held in connection with the women’s wall in Kochi on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Womens’ Wall reflects the unity of Kerala against the regressive forces, said CPM politburo member Subhashini Ali. She was speaking after inaugurating the public meet organised at Edappally in connection with the Womens’ Wall on Tuesday. She said it was with utmost unity Kerala overcame the after effects of the devastating floods.

“Now, some regressive forces are trying to create a flood-like a crisis in the name of casteism, tradition and culture. The wall proves Kerala will overcome this crisis too and will unitedly fight against these evil forces,” she said, adding lakhs and lakhs of Kerala women are declaring they want equality, unity and they have rejected regressive traditions and culture. “The history of Kerala shows there is a path of renaissance ignited by reformers like Ayyankali, Sree Narayana Guru, AKG and EMS. That reforms should be the tradition that we carry forward,” she said.

Kerala is a model, says aruna roy
Political and Social activist Aruna Roy, while attending the event, said God does not have any gender discrimination. “No God will like segregation and discrimination. Kerala is a model for the other states of India. The issues after the Sabarimala verdict were really a shocker to rest of India. However, after being here for the Women’s Wall, I am really happy to learn the progressive values of Kerala are not lost. The huge participation shows Kerala is still the beacon light for the rest of India. I can also see the presence of men here, extending support to women, which is a hugely positive sign,” said Roy.

‘50 pc reservation’
Earlier, in her presidential address, writer M Leelavathy said she did not have any political lenience, but took part in the wall as it was for a good cause. “Equal rights for women in the socio-political and cultural realm is always our dream. A mere 33 per cent reservation for women should not be our ultimate aim. It should be 50 per cent representation in every sector. The politicians should be ready to implement 50 per cent reservation for women,” she added. The veteran writer also pointed out the cause of Women’s Wall should not be restricted to entry in a temple. “There is no need for organising a huge protest for entering a temple. God will hear us when we pray even from our homes. Hence, I will consider this as a huge movement with wider scopes. Instead of the wall, I will rather call it a women’s movement, added Leelavathy.

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
