Kuttampuzha's arrowroots to reach market via Kudumbashree

By Princy Alexander
KOCHI: In a move that could help boost the livelihood of tribals in Kuttampuzha panchayat, Kudumbasree is all set to market arrowroot, one of the extensively grown agricultural produces in Metanapara hamlet. 

More than 30 acres of land in the area is exclusively reserved for the production of arrowroot. According to Kudumbashree coordinator Ragesh, the tribals are agriculturally exploited by the local population and visitors who buy the produce at very cheap rates. 

"In the market, the value of arrowroot is quite high. While the cost of one kg is R800, the tribals are forced to sell their produce for less than R300. The hamlet has a rich expanse of agricultural produce which can be promoted to help them earn a living," he said. 

The Kudumbashree also hopes to rope in at least 20 women from the tribal community, who are widows, to concentrate solely on the production of arrowroot. It will be sold majorly as direct farm produce or as arrowroot powder which can be used to make biscuits, soups among others.

"Kudumbashree members will help in the packaging of the farm produce which will then be sold in the local market. We hope to empower them through the activity," Ragesh added.

Kuttampuzha panchayat president Vijayamma Gopi said the committee is currently identifying a building which can be ideally used for processing the tropical plant. "Arrowroot yields only once a year. Converting the produce into powder is a tedious task and requires machinery and effort. Training will also be provided to the tribal women," she said.

The majority of the population living in hamlets under the Kuttampuzha panchayat are involved in farming, including beekeeping, cultivating pepper, turmeric, vegetables among others. "Though there is large vegetable production in the belt, the farmers are not receiving their due. Efforts made by organisations like the Kudumbashree are appreciable," Vijayamma said.

