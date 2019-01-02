NIA begins interrogation of Islamic State sympathiser

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA has started interrogation of a suspected Islamic State (IS) sympathiser who attempted to join the group in Afghanistan. The interrogation of Habeen Rahman, a native of Kalpetta, is being carried after the agency received him in custody for five days.

It was on Monday the NIA Court in Kochi granted custody of Habeen to the NIA team for five days. The court ordered to produce him back on January 4, at 2.30 pm. Sources claim the NIA is looking to collect information about Keralites who have already moved to Afghanistan and joined the IS. The agency has collected digital evidence from the accused in which it was found Habeeb maintained contacts with Abdul Rashid Abdullah, Ashfak Majeed and Bestin Vincent. The NIA will also gather evidence about people who facilitated his exit from India to join the IS.

The case is related to 14 people from Kasargod who left the country to join the IS in Syria and Afghanistan. After being radicalised by the people who left to Afghanistan, Habeen and his friend Nashidul Hamazafar left India to join the IS in Afghanistan. However, after reaching Iran, Habeen returned due to family reasons.