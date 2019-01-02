Home Cities Kochi

NIA begins interrogation of Islamic State sympathiser

The NIA has started interrogation of a suspected Islamic State (IS) sympathiser who attempted to join the group in Afghanistan.

Published: 02nd January 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

NIA

National Investigation Agency (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA has started interrogation of a suspected Islamic State (IS) sympathiser who attempted to join the group in Afghanistan. The interrogation of Habeen Rahman, a native of Kalpetta, is being carried after the agency received him in custody for five days.

It was on Monday the NIA Court in Kochi granted custody of Habeen to the NIA team for five days. The court ordered to produce him back on January 4, at 2.30 pm. Sources claim the NIA is looking to collect information about Keralites who have already moved to Afghanistan and joined the IS. The agency has collected digital evidence from the accused in which it was found Habeeb maintained contacts with Abdul Rashid Abdullah, Ashfak Majeed and Bestin Vincent. The NIA will also gather evidence about people who facilitated his exit from India to join the IS.

The case is related to 14 people from Kasargod who left the country to join the IS in Syria and Afghanistan. After being radicalised by the people who left to Afghanistan, Habeen and his friend Nashidul Hamazafar left India to join the IS in Afghanistan. However, after reaching Iran, Habeen returned due to family reasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp