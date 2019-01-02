Home Cities Kochi

Not a great New Year night for the General Hospital! 

When Abin, in his mid-20s, reached the General Hospital following an injury on New year night, the scene that greeted him was blood being washed off the corridor of the casualty floor. 

Published: 02nd January 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When Abin, in his mid-20s, reached the General Hospital following an injury on New year night, the scene that greeted him was blood being washed off the corridor of the casualty floor. 
Two security officers manned the entrance to the casualty and there was a crowd there. All of them had accompanied people who were injured in some way or the other during the  New Year celebrations.  
The situation only got worse over time. There were four doctors and barely a handful of nurses who tended to hundreds of patients at once, going from patient to patient, referring them for tests, medicines and even observation in necessary cases. 

Finally, Abin managed to get a bed and was given an IV drip. Mosquitoes feasted on his face and neck as the fan refused to work. A suicide case was brought into the midst of this with head injuries. 

The hospital considered one of the best by Health Minister K K Shylaja, still has a long way to go in emergency and trauma care, infrastructure and maintenance and above all planning. A high number of patients are an expected thing on a New Year night but the hospital was poorly equipped to deal with it.
However, CMO Cyriac PJ said, "We had extra staff on duty, including two casualty medical officers, five staff nurses and five house surgeons. However, there was a huge inflow of patients and the staff diligently managed it. We are 150 bed short now because of all the works going on."

