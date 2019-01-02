Painter man, painter man...

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the whole world was hung-over after the tedious welcome given to 2019, Surendran was out of his bed early. In the heart of Eloor municipality, his paintbrushes were adding weight to the down strokes on the writings at the bus stop in front of FACT office. By 10 am, the outlines of ‘Clean Eloor Project’ were accentuated with black paint. For two days, the bus stop created as part of the beautification and cleaning project spearheaded by the municipality was used by Surendran as his canvas.

If there is any project involving art in the municipal jurisdiction - be it painting on walls, electric posts and buildings, Surendran is the man for the job.Popularly known as Gayathri Surendran in Eloor, the artist has been in the painting scene for over 30 years.

“My neighbour was an artist. In my childhood, I used to be fascinated by what he used to do. Seeing me hover over him and imitating what he did, his sisters teased me about it incessantly. Seeing my distress over those playful comments, my older brother asked me to admit myself for a fine arts course. While learning fine arts at a private institution in Aluva, I got enlisted to paint ads for a beverages company in bars across Kerala. That’s how I learnt the trick of the trade,” he says.

Ten years ago, Surendran returned to his native place Muppathadam near Eloor, but still continued to do writings and paintings for different jewellery showrooms and companies in the locality.

“The local committees of political parties used to get my help to paint their campaign posters, regardless of my political affiliation,” he says. This is the making of the constant in-house painter of the municipality.

His works range from paintings on walls, electric posts about the different projects of the local bodies to messages about conservation of water and electricity and proper dumping of waste.

“Recently, I worked on painting an anganwadi building which was inundated in the recent floods. The municipality had already incurred a lot of expenses after the disaster. I felt like I should do my part in helping my locality get back to normalcy. We got odour-free child-friendly poster paints and did the entire process for free. Because I had multiple quotations of work, the work on the anganwadi building was done at nights spanning a week. That was the least I could do,” says Surendran.

Apart from being the one and only in the painting scene in Eloor, Surendran also does commission work in oil paintings.

When asked about his future, this simple man of 48 says, “I don’t have huge plans for the future. Getting by each day without getting into trouble: That’s all I want.”