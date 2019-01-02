Home Cities Kochi

Shipping sector conference ‘CCC2019’ to be held in Coimbatore on Feb 8

Cargo Connexions Conclave (CCC 2019), bringing together various stakeholders associated with the maritime, cargo and logistics trade, will be held on February 8, at Coimbatore.

Published: 02nd January 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cargo Connexions Conclave (CCC 2019), bringing together various stakeholders associated with the maritime, cargo and logistics trade, will be held on February 8, at Coimbatore.The event organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and India Seatrade, aims to lay a roadmap for a well-established logistics infrastructure and services adding value to last mile connectivity.

Key shippers are among the list of eminent speakers and panellists at the conclave that has the theme ‘Quantitative tools to understand and forecast commodity markets of South India’.CCC 2019 aims to bring together the maritime stakeholders from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and from across the country to present the potential that exists, to deliberate on the challenges being faced and to evolve the way forward for a larger, inclusive and sustainable growth of the maritime industry in south India.

A Sakthivel, vice chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council and chairman of CCC 2019 said it is a “must-attend” for businesses who trade domestically and internationally as it will help them meet and network with trade partners and associations who can help them to reach new markets.

“The Logistics sector will play a dominant role in the economy and the strength of this sector will be a key determinant in determining the growth of the economy,” said Sakthivel. “Nevertheless, it requires immediate attention from the policymakers to create the right business environment for the multimodal transportation to open up to its full potential,” he said.

