Vanitha Mathil: In Ernakulam, women's wall becomes 'great wall' with 4 lakh participants 

KOCHI: Nearly 4 lakh women from various walks of lives participated in the Women's Wall on Tuesday in Ernakulam district, according to the district administration.

The first member of the wall in the district was Women's Commission chairperson M C Josephine at Karukutty Pongam (Thrissur border) and the last member was district panchayat member T V Anitha at Aroor (Alappuzha border). There were 21 centres in the 49-km distance in Ernakulam, between Pongam and Aroor.

The women from Parakkadavu, Nedumbassery, Chengamanad, Kunnukara and Puthenvelikkara and members of KPMS from Paravur participated in the Women's Wall at Kalamassery. The wall between Vyttila and Chakkaraparambu was formed by women from Ayavana, Marady, Avoli, Kalloorkkadu, Paayipra, Aarakkuzha, Valakam, Manjalloor grama panchayats, Muvattupuzha Municipality and 30 to 50 divisions of the Kochi Corporation.

In Kundannoor, women from Chellanam, Kumbalam and Kumbalangi panchayats formed the wall. As part of the preparations, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla visited all the centres.

In the city centre, writer M Leelavathy, CPM Politburo member Subhashini Ali, activist Aruna Roy, E S Sheeba, poet Vijayalakshmi, actors Zeenath and Usha, women from socio-political fields including Thanuja Bhattathiri, Betty Baby, Mercykuttan, Usha Praveen, Poornima Narayan, Meera Velayudhan and transwoman Seethal Syam were part of the wall.

Public meetings were held at various centres in the district in connection with the Women's Wall. Minister A C Moideen addressed the gathering at Edappally, while Minister M M Mani spoke at Angamali.

In Edappally, the presidential address was delivered by Leelavathy, while Subhashini Ali delivered the inaugural address. Nuns from the Jacobite church also attended the meeting and participated in the wall.

Agnivesh lends supports

Speaking at the meeting, Swami Agnivesh said the Sangh Parivar which strongly advocates the Triple Talaq is playing a double game when it comes to Sabarimala. The activist said the Women's Wall is a progressive movement by women against the forces of darkness.

"Fascism is being practised in the name of Hindutva. The Women's Wall is not only a renaissance movement, but also a revolutionary act. The Women's Wall will find a place among the historic movements of the world," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, CPM politburo member M A Baby said the demand for 50 per cent reservation for women in all sectors should be discussed. "Though the Women's Wall succeeded in giving a strong message for women's equality, Kerala society should not stop here. The message should be carried forward. We need to improve in various areas when it comes to gender equality," he said.