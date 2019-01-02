Home Cities Kochi

Women in Sabarimala: Around 70 persons booked in Ernakulam for violent protests

In Ernakulam Central Police Station, a case was registered against 14 BJP workers on charges of unlawful assembly and blocking the road in connection with the protest march.

Published: 02nd January 2019 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

BJP workers attacking mediapersons during the Secretariat march by the party in protest against the entry of young women at Sabarimala on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: About 70 persons were arrested in the district in connection with the protest against the entry of two women aged below 50 years at Sabarimala shrine on Wednesday.

According to Ernakulam North Police, a case on charges of unlawful assembly was invoked against 10 BJP-Sabarimala Karma Samithi leaders and 100 others to be identified related to the protest march taken out from Kaloor to Kacherippady on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, about 50 KSU workers were booked for staging a protest march to the City Police Commissioner's office. Later, they were released on bail.

A skirmish occurred at Vanchi Square near High Court junction when a few Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers attempted to manhandle women activists who gathered to celebrate the women's entry. However, the Central Police managed to defuse the situation by taking into custody about 20 BJP- Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers.

TAGS
Sabarimala Karma Samithi BJP hartal Sabarimala row Sabarimala protests Women in Sabarimala

Comments

