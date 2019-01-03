Home Cities Kochi

Annie Johnson in and as Nangiar

The innermost emotions of Poothana are explicit in the eyes and fingers of Annie Johnson.

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Balaji Sanyasi and Sharon Shaji
Express News Service

KOCHI: The innermost emotions of Poothana are explicit in the eyes and fingers of Annie Johnson. It looks to the audience as though these emotions dominate the nangiarkoothu. Annie performed Poothanamoksham on stage as a part of the ongoing Soorya Arts Festival in Thiruvananthapuram. Her instant shift of characters between Poothana, Krishna and Kamsa proves her calibre over reflecting and exchanging expressions.

Annie Johnson, the programme officer at Samkriti Bhavan at Vylopalli, got attracted to nangiarkoothu and was a promising student of late nangiarkoothu artist Margi Sathi. “Apart from being my guru, she was a sister to me. She used to encourage and promote me. Due to my work schedule as a result of my job, she had kept her time for me. Her death was a big loss,” she says. Annie currently practises under Sajeev Narayana Chakyar.

As a non-Hindu, what has been her experience performing nangiarkoothu? Since older times, nangiarkoothu was played by Nambiar, Chakyar ladies in Koothambalam. Gradually, the art form came out of temples and became part of the Kalamandalam curriculum. Apart from non-Indians, I am the first non-Hindu to perform the nangiarkoothu. Though I wish to perform in temples, I have restrictions because of my name.

According to Annie, ranging from the costumes to the end of the performance, certain customs need to be practised. “Every artist has to follow these. Because of my label, I have lost opportunities to perform at many temples. As I am fascinated by nangiarkoothu, I have decided to take everything as positive as possible,” she says. Annie believes the younger generation will face limitations when trying to understand nangiarkoothu, as it is a temple art form. “The mudras and expressions of the art form are so unfamiliar for them,” she says.

