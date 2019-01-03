Traders in Kochi denounce hartal, keep shops open

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Numerous shops in Kochi have opened during Thursday's hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. Even trade union leaders approached shops in the city to encourage traders to open their establishments on the hartal day.

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla visited the Broadway, the main market in Kochi, to encourage traders to open shops. "We cannot afford hartals every month. Last month there were two hartals. This month, there will two days strike next week. The people who are calling hartals don't have anything to lose. We have invested huge money in the business and pay hefty rent every month. We will open shops even on strike announced next week," Thomas, a shop owner in Broadway said.

Unlike usual hartal days, there were several hotels, supermarkets, grocery shops which stayed open in Kaloor, Palarivattom, Edappally and Kadavanthra areas from the morning. Several shops at Kaloor market were open from the morning. However, shops were shut down for a few hours when hartal supporters carried out protest rallies at various parts of the city.

"If private transport buses had operated, then business would have been usual. People having private vehicles reached the shop. But business was dull compared to normal days. The private buses should also operate which will help to overcome the impact of hartal," a shop owner in Kaloor market said.

Companies, especially in the IT sector, were operational on Thursday. Government offices were also opened at different parts of the city. Several autorickshaws and taxies were operational in Kochi. Online food delivery was also active in Kochi.

S Gopakumar, president of Better Kochi Response Group which is also part of Joint Action Council Against Hartal (JACAH), said it is encouraging to see that several traders opened the shops. If the protestors did not close the shop forcefully, more establishments could be functional in Kochi. "It is good that people are daring to denounce the hartal. Since the hartal was announced in short duration, JACAH could not come out with campaigns against this hartal. We will come up against the general strike announced on next week so that the public does not get affected by the hartal. Some of the private buses in Aluva operated in the morning," he said.

JACAH will be conducting a meeting in which representatives of around 45 organisation will take part in Kochi on Friday. "The meeting will concentrate on the impact of Thursday's hartal and action to on general strike next week," Gopakumar said.

Raju P Nair, who spearheads ‘Say No To Hartal’ campaign also opined that there has been a change in the mindset of the public approaching the hartal. "The number of vehicles at Kochi roads is a clear indication that people are against the hartal. At the railway stations in Kochi, several autorickshaws were running. Due to this, people could reach different parts of the city easily. We will try to convince the private bus operators to run buses which will minimalise the impact of hartal in future," he said.