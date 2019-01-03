FeelingGood: Posting positivity

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Some time ago, a popular actress was harassed online after she called out the misogynistic dialogues in a film starring another popular actor. What started as cyber trolling soon escalated to expletive comments.

Though a lot of cyber citizens and celebrities came in support of her, things had already gone out of hand and the damage was done. Since a few years, derogatory comments and abusive content have been taking a major chunk of the online space in the name of freedom of expression, without even thinking of how it will affect the party affected.

The final year students of Communicative English degree course of Chinmaya College of Arts, Commerce and Science decided it was about time. To stop and make a change.

The students have spearheaded an online campaign #PostPOSITIVE to spread positivity online. “The campaign aims to bring a positive change among people, especially the youth who are more in verse with social media. We have come to realise that the virtual world can be used to spread positivity and consequently bring smiles to people’s faces,” says Richard K Martin, a student coordinator.

To tackle the abuse online, the campaign promotes netizens to share positive content and thereby spread positivity. As part of the campaign, activities such as a microstory writing competition are being conducted on Instagram and Facebook.

“It is related to positivity in daily life. We accept any story that propagates the same in not less than 50 words,” says Sreeja S, faculty member of Department of Communicative English of the college. According to her, there is an unnecessary spreading of hatred happening in the online space. “That’s usually directed at people who don’t know each other. Celebrities are always directly exposed to this negativity,” says Sreeja. This is not the first time the students of the department are standing up for a cause.

“Last year, the students had conducted a campaign on body positivity. However, this year’s campaign has gained a lot of traction we didn’t foresee, which is a good thing. This campaign was so thought-provoking that a lot of youth, influencers and celebrities took it up wholeheartedly. One such instance was author Manu S Pillai. When he got to know about the campaign, he was all in that he even agreed to record a video to spread positivity. The campaign is an effort to initiate a small change in such a big space,” says Sreeja.

Apart from Manu, a lot of celebrities and social media influencers have rallied behind the campaign. “We are getting positive responses from celebrities who are often victims of cyberbullying. A lot of youth feel change is a necessity at this point of time,” says Richard.