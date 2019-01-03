Hands-on workshop on foldscope held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) sponsored a hands-on workshop on ‘Foldscope as an Education Tool’ for high school students and teachers, which was conducted by the Department of Zoology of St Xavier’s College for Women.

About nine schools in and around Aluva participated in the training programme. The objective of the workshop was to hone the scientific temper of students and deliberate on how the foldscopes can be used effectively as a teaching aid.

Foldscope is an origami-based ultra-affordable field microscope that can be easily assembled by the user. This paper microscope, which costs only less than a dollar, was invented by Indian-origin scientist Manu Prakash and Jim Cybulski from Prakash Lab at Stanford University, USA. It is designed to be portable, durable, and to give optical quality similar to conventional microscopes with a magnification of 140X and imaging resolution of 2 microns. The imaging modalities include not only direct viewing, capturing imaging through a smartphone but also projecting the image to a screen.

Students across the world now enjoy the chance to explore the world of microscopic organisms with a microscope that they can take anywhere and magnify their curiosity. The users can share their ideas, experiences and even upload photographs of the specimen to an online platform ‘Microcosmos’.

The DBT of the Government of India and Prakash Lab signed an agreement in 2015 to bring foldscope to India to encourage curiosity in science. Following this, foldscopes have been distributed to school students, teachers and scientists across India to popularise science and trigger excitement in it.

The workshop at Aluva involved hands-on-training to the participants in assembling and use of foldscope in observing various specimens. The students were excited to observe live specimens which they had only studied in their textbooks and were contented that they could learn a new technique.

The teachers were equally enthusiastic that this paper microscope which is very handy could be used as a teaching tool and can generate in students an interest in learning. Foldscopes were distributed to schools which had participated in the workshop which they could use in their science labs or clubs. Baby Divya and Gislin Davis from the Department of Zoology handled the sessions. Seema K, head of the department addressed the occasion.