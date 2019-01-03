Kochi witnesses sea of protest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday witnessed widespread protests with the BJP and the Congress joining hands with the Sabarimala Karma Samithi to protest against the entry of two women of menstruating age to the Sabarimala temple in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi along with the BJP leaders started the protest in the district immediately after the news spread about the women’s entry. Chanting Ayyappa mantras, the Samithi members staged a protest march from Kaloor to Kacherippadi.

Expressing solidarity with the protest march, BJP district president Mohandas, VHP leader N K Mohandas along with other BJP leaders joined the protest. “With Pinarayi Vijayan allowing the women to Sabarimala, he has hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of devotees. Why is he not letting his wife and relatives into Sabarimala? Only those who have Maoist relationships are reaching Sabarimala. The entry of Manithi members to Sabarimala is a real example of that. The CM should apologise to the people,” said Mohandas while speaking at the protest.

With the protesters leaving no space for the vehicles to pass through Banerji Road, there was a long queue of vehicles during the busy hours. Though the police took all efforts to bring the traffic under control by diverting vehicles through Chittur Road, the traffic snarl lasted for over one hour. Meanwhile, the city also witnessed a clash between women activists and the women devotees at Vanchi Square near High Court Junction. It was around 5.30 pm the activists who reached the square to celebrate the women’s entry locked horn with the devotees.

Sabarimala protests: Around 70 persons booked

Kochi: About 70 persons were arrested in the district in connection with the protest against the entry of two women aged below 50 years at Sabarimala shrine on Wednesday. According to Ernakulam North Police, a case on charges of unlawful assembly was invoked against 10 BJP-Sabarimala Karma Samithi leaders and 100 others to be identified related to the protest march taken out by samithi activists from Kaloor to Kacherippady on Wednesday morning. In Ernakulam Central Police Station, a case was registered against 14 BJP workers on charges of unlawful assembly and blocking the road in connection with the protest march. Meanwhile, about 50 KSU workers were booked for staging a protest march to the City Police Commissioner’s office. Later, they were released on bail. Meanwhile, a skirmish occurred at Vanchi Square near High Court junction when a few Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers attempted to manhandle women activists who gathered to celebrate the women’s entry.

Violence in Palakkad

Palakkad: There was widespread violence following the entry of two women in Sabarimala shrine with the help of the police on Wednesday. The Palakkad-Thrissur national highway 544 was blocked by the activists of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. Subsequently, a march was taken out from Melamuri by BJP activists to Sultanpet. The road was blocked at Sultanpet at 2.45 pm. As the protesters reached the KSEB Inspection Bungalow where Minister for Development of Scheduled Castes and Tribes A K Balan was resting, the protesters threw stones at media persons who were taking their photographs. Stone throwing incidents were reported from many parts of the district.