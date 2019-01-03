Let these go this new year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: New Year's here. And it's time to revamp your vocab as a startup.

The meanings of the words may remain the same but it's effect due to over-usage or otherwise might have dissolved. So watch out for these and don't take them with you in the new year.

Bootstrap: You probably are pulling yourself by the bootstraps but it's a given. It's has become a self-sympathetic term now. Maybe use self-funded instead.

Rockstar: "Rockstar employee" is now a beaten to death term. It doesn't have the ring to it that it did a couple of years ago. Find a new buzzword to praise your employees. Rockstar is passed and frankly a little wanna-be.

Grind: It means to work really hard. But overworking your employees might not be a great thing to advertise so shy away from it.

Hack: This is another beaten to death word that is now just a startup stereotype. It isn't replaceable with simple English like tip, trick and shortcut.