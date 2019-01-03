Home Cities Kochi

Let these go this new year

The meanings of the words may remain the same but it's effect due to over-usage or otherwise might have dissolved.

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: New Year's here. And it's time to revamp your vocab as a startup.

The meanings of the words may remain the same but it's effect due to over-usage or otherwise might have dissolved. So watch out for these and don't take them with you in the new year.

Bootstrap:  You probably are pulling yourself by the bootstraps but it's a given. It's has become a self-sympathetic term now. Maybe use self-funded instead.

Rockstar: "Rockstar employee" is now a beaten to death term. It doesn't have the ring to it that it did a couple of years ago. Find a new buzzword to praise your employees. Rockstar is passed and frankly a little wanna-be.

Grind: It means to work really hard. But overworking your employees might not be a great thing to advertise so shy away from it.

Hack:  This is another beaten to death word that is now just a startup stereotype. It isn't replaceable with simple English like tip, trick and shortcut.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp