Luck and pluck take tech-savvy women to greater heights

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:40 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Coconut is to Kerala like fish is to water. And at a time when the nuts are commanding good price due to low production, many growers are left in the lurch during harvesting season. Reason? Lack of pluckers! However, this situation might soon find a remedy thanks to the 550 women who underwent training in coconut plucking under the Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana(MKSP), a scheme run by the Central Government.

According to P D Elisa, assistant project officer (WD), Ernakulam district, training was provided by the MKSP office at Thrissur in association with the Green Army, an NGO. "The training programme had two parts - a classroom session which was attended by around 677 women and a field training in which 550 trainees were taught the intricacies involved in handling the coconut tree climbing machine," she said. "The machines were distributed to those who had attended the training programme from the 14 block panchayats in the district. Many of these women have begun earning a living as a coconut plucker," Elisa said.

The trainers feel two factors played a part for the major turnout. "We had been told the training was for paddy cultivation, which was marked as the first scheme of the eight identified by the MKSP. However, when we reached the regional office, we realised the training programme was for coconut climbing. However, the participants were sportive and they took everything in their stride. The unavailability of professional coconut pluckers too played a part in the women attending the training programme," Elisa said.

According to Vypee Block Panchayat EO(WW), the job prospects in the sector is very high. "Around 40 women from Vypeen block panchayat took part in the training programme. Of these, many have started taking up jobs," he said. There is a dearth of coconut pluckers in the district and those who are active command a huge sum as fees, he added. "This is where these women come in. The number of trees in the district, especially in the coastal areas is very high and this presents ample means of earning money for these housewives who otherwise have to take up MNREG initiatives," he said.

According to him, this presents an attractive opportunity. "They work in a team of three or four. The money they earn as fees are deposited with the account opened for the same by the labour department. The women get paid salaries from the account while the remaining amount is used to carry out maintenance work on the machines," he said. It is a win-win for all, he added.

As for the women who had undergone the training, they are raring to get started. In the case of 35-year-old Manju Rajesh of Edavanakad grama panchayat, the earlier opposition of her husband has now turned into wholehearted support. "He was against me taking up the job. It took a lot of persuasions and cajoling to get to agree albeit with reluctance. However, once he saw me in action he has begun begging me to teach him the technique," she said. "We received the machines a week ago and have started using it to pluck coconuts. We are a team of four. While three of us climb and pluck the nuts, the fourth member collects them. I climbed five trees last week and we are finding takers for our services," she said.

Yes, it is dangerous but the training nullifies the chances of any mistakes from happening, said Manju. The enthusiasm shown by  49-year-old Kshemavathi of Pallipuram grama panchayat proves that age is not a hindrance. "Ten women from our panchayat attended the training programme and have begun climbing trees on their own plots or for the neighbours," she said. The women will be going completely professional in the coming days. According to her, the charge for climbing coconut trees varies from one area to another. "While in some areas you get paid Rs 50 per tree, in others it might be lower or even higher," she said.

