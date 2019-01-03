Probe at Brahmapuram; waste pick-up only tomorrow

KOCHI: A day after a major fire broke out at the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, the district administration has decided to conduct a probe. Since there is no scope of a short circuit in the area, the possibility of human involvement cannot be ignored. The public complained the workers had torched the plastic waste which was heaped on the northern side of the Brahmapuram. “It will not be a formal inquiry; we will check what went wrong,” said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla while speaking to Express. The Opposition demanded a special council to discuss the new waste to energy plant. The fire and hartal will seriously affect the waste management in the city and the Corporation will resume waste collection only on Friday.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Celebratory firing: Former JDU MLA Raju Singh, his driver arrested; woman succumbs to injuries
Tripura CPI (M) protests against allowing Vedanta in exploration work
'It's a matter of life and death for trapped miners': SC raps Meghalaya govt for inadequate steps
Former Chief Justice Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari dead at 91
Reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh: Seven IAS officers shifted, Women Welfare Director removed
Pakistan training ultras to wage 'Samundari Jihad' against India: Ministry of Home Affairs