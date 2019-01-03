Probe at Brahmapuram; waste pick-up only tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after a major fire broke out at the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, the district administration has decided to conduct a probe. Since there is no scope of a short circuit in the area, the possibility of human involvement cannot be ignored. The public complained the workers had torched the plastic waste which was heaped on the northern side of the Brahmapuram. “It will not be a formal inquiry; we will check what went wrong,” said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla while speaking to Express. The Opposition demanded a special council to discuss the new waste to energy plant. The fire and hartal will seriously affect the waste management in the city and the Corporation will resume waste collection only on Friday.