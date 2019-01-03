Rotary expo piques visitors’ interest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A unique rosary expo organised by rosary collector Sabu Caiter in association with the Jesus Youth Movement of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, Vizhinjam showcasing an exclusive rosary collection welcomed a sea of audience visiting the place. In 2018, Sabu set a record in the LIMCA Book of Records for collecting 50,000 rosaries.

Among his collection, 300 are from the Vatican city and the rest are from other 90 countries. “It’s my 150th rosary exhibition in India and the third in Thiruvananthapuram. The exhibition showcases a collection of 63,000 rosaries. My favourite is the 200-year-old rosary, I’m safeguarding it like a treasure,” said Sabu.

Sabu’s passion for rosaries began in 1981 when his grandfather gifted him a rosary on his deathbed. His priceless possession includes rosaries gifted by Pope Francis, bishops, cardinals, priests and friends across the world.

“The rosaries are made of beads, copper, stones, gold, titanium and thread. Nowadays teenagers don’t want to wear long rosaries, so they opt for short bracelet rosaries and brooches,” said Sabu.According to Sabu, the habit of wearing rosaries might bring back the age-old practice of family prayer and reinforce faith in Christianity.

A set of new-generation fancy rosaries are showcased including the pearl bracelet rosary, wooden brooches to pin on clothes, credit card rosaries from the USA, bangle rosaries and printed rosaries.“A collection of rosaries made from natural products attracted more people to visit the exhibition- rosaries made out of Tulsi leaf, sandalwood, teak and flowers,” informed Sabu. He added that couple rosaries and wedding rosaries are also in the list.

While Sabu plans to conduct more exhibitions in India, his wife Benetta and son Aghil stand beside him as pillars of support. In future, he wishes to start a rosary museum. The three-day exhibition was inaugurated by Fr Johny, regional director, IVD on Tuesday and will conclude on Thursday.