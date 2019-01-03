Stringing a record

Salini Peter By

KOCHI: Mastering an instrument requires hours of strenuous practice. Playing it perfectly for hours takes determination and patience. Musician K M Radhakrishnan is a fine example of the above statements. He attained a title in the Guinness World Records for playing the sitar for 29 hours.

Undoubtedly, this was no easy feat. It took him 35 years of sheer hard work, practice, and grit to reach this place. The performance that took place at Sadapthi hall, Ponnuruni in October 2017 was recognised recently by Guinness. This is all new for the musician. “I never dreamed of getting an award for playing the sitar. Tabla is the one instrument I have genuinely learnt,” he says. Along with his neighbour Peter, Radhakrishnan played the tabla for programmes since the age of nine. As per music director Francis Valapadan’s advice, he joined for tabla classes under Naik master in Fort Kochi. With a hoard of accolades, he is a part of Cochin Kalabhavan as a tabalist since 1984.

It was restless quest for musical proficiency that made him learn the sitar by himself. Radhakrishnan is no stranger to both styles; Western and Indian classical. He also plays combo drums. Professional competency in sitar was achieved faster than expected; He began playing both, the sitar and tabla in studios and onstage. Working with legendary musicians like M K Arjunan master and Kudamaloor Janardhanan has only upped his calibre as a musician. The musician attributes his success to his family. “My family is the best gift for me, It is with their prayers and support, I achieved this award,” he says. Currently, he teaches tabla for about 30 students at the Kochi Kalanikethan in Panampilly Nagar.